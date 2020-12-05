Louisville’s Illuminated Trail Makes The Season Brighter With Huge Dinosaur Displays and More

Christmas lights are everywhere. It seems like there are even more homes decorated and light displays that ever before. I guess, more than ever, we just need some bright shiny beauty in our lives.

We’ve posted about several different places, that are within a couple of hours of Evansville, where you can view spectacular Christmas light displays. But, I think I may have found the best one yet.

The Louisville Winter Illuminations Trail Walk is on display in the Parklands of Floyds Fork. According to WLWT, the mile-long trail features more than 10 massive light displays with music.

This Winter event will run from Nov. 20th to Jan. 3rd .

Sunday through Thursday from 5:45 to 8 p.m. and

Friday and Saturday from 5:45 to 9 p.m.

Dec.18th the show will be help seven days of the week.

Tickets are Adults, 13 and up $17.99, Kids 3 to 12 are $9.99 and children age 2 and younger are free. You must buy your tickets in advance. Buy your tickets HERE.

The attraction will be a touch-free and socially-distanced activity.