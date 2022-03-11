What Is the Louisville, Kentucky Can Opener?

A Louisville Can Opener? Let's just say it's more of a where, than a what. And, except in very rare occasions, it doesn't even open a can.

What is the Louisville Can Opener?

It has become super famous. The Courier Journal explains it like this,

The can opener is something of a legend in Louisville, with photos of trucks that tried and failed to drive under it making the rounds on social media. It's inspired its own parody Twitter account and even its own page on Reddit.

Shouldn't There Be Warnings Before The Underpass?

Last year, it was announced by Governor Beshear that money had been allotted for several different projects around the state of Kentucky. Some of the money could help with repairs to the bridge and possible warning signs put in place to prevent any more semi mishaps.

According to the Courier Journal,

The money used on the "can opener"...will go toward installing a height-detection warning system that will flash lights and a digital message to warn drivers if their vehicle won't clear the underpass.

Best Louisville Can Opener Photo, Ever

While scrolling though my Facebook Feed, I came across this photo of the Louisville Can Opener.

Chuck Sydenstricker/Facebook Chuck Sydenstricker/Facebook loading...

Chuck captioned the photo with,

Louisville Can Opener got another one this morning.

Let's Get A Closer Look

Chuck Sydenstricker/Facebook Chuck Sydenstricker/Facebook loading...

What makes Chuck's photo the best one ever is the fact that the can opener is opening up a 7Up can. See! The roof of the semi trailer started ripping off right on top of the photo of the can. Great photo and perfect timing, Chuck.

Can Opener Has A Long History

When I contacted Chuck about using his photo n my article, he had this to say,

Back story…. I went to law school at U of L in the mid 90’s, and our classroom faced the underpass. On a nice day, when a truck would crash into the bridge, we’d ask our professors if we could stop class and go outside to watch the tow truck pull the poor truck out. Killjoys - they’d never let us.

Seriously, How To Fix the Problem

A local news station did a story on the infamous can opener. It might give you some perspective.

Can Openers Are Everywhere

You can actually find these older, low, can opener underpasses all over. Here is one in Central City, Kentucky.



Getting Around Town Can Be Tough

