Legendary outlaw country-rock band Confederate Railroad is coming to the Henderson County Fairgrounds for a special concert celebration. It's going to be a rowdy good time to support local heroes.

I've always been a huge fan of Confederate Railroad. In the 1990s, they hit the country music industry going full throttle. They've released multiple studio albums, generating 18 Billboard charting singles. The group picked up the Best New Group award at the ACM award show in 1993 because of the success of "Queen of Memphis", "Trashy Women" and "She Never Cried" which were released at that time. My Dad was also a big fan. He loved outlaw country, so it wasn't a surprise! I even have a "Gold Sales Award" plaque hanging in my office.

When it comes to our local heroes, I'd do just about anything. So would Danny Shirley and the guys with Confederate Railroad. Hosp. Veterans Outreach is a local non-profit that takes Veteran care to a whole different level and for this, I'm grateful.

Hosp. Veterans Outreach Mission

Whether serving food for Veterans or delivering to homeless Veterans in a shelter, Hosp. Veterans Outreach goes above and beyond to take care of those in need.

Whether the Hosp. Veterans Outreach is a certified 501c3 Non-Profit organization. It was started by Rodney Bond with the idea that a Veteran should never be left behind. Hosp. will do whatever it takes to ensure the Veterans' needs are met. Here at Hosp., we have a strong community of support for our Veterans and people who just want to show they are not alone. Additionally, we will support our Veterans with food, a warm bed, or even help them find jobs free of charge.

100% of every donation that we receive goes to assist Veterans in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. We also provide space for Veterans to gather and show their support for one another showing that they are never alone. Over the years Hosp. has helped many Veterans with food, and a place to stay, and we will continue to advocate for, assist, and provide a supportive community for Veterans as long as we can.

How to Donate

If you would like to donate by phone text "140811" to "855-575-7888"

If you would like to donate by mail send checks to the Below Address:

Make checks payable to:

Hosp

Mail to:

Hosp. Veterans Outreach

7424 Dr. Hodge Rd

Henderson, KY 42420

Hosp. Veterans Outreach Works on New Memorial

The Rocking for Heroes Benefit will help to make this memorial dream a reality.

​Hosp. Veterans Outreach is currently raising money for a Memorial to honor POW/MIA from the Vietnam conflict. The memorial will also honor all our tri-state Veterans from conflicts over the last 75 years, local First Responders police/fire, and Admiral Husband E Kimmel the 4 start Admiral over Pearl Harbor when it was attacked on Dec 7, 1941, and was born in Henderson Kentucky.

Rendering of the war memorial that will be built at the Henderson County Fairgrounds to honor all who served.



ROCKING FOR HEROS BENEFIT CONCERT

Gates will open at Noon with local musical acts taking the stage until 8 PM when Confederate Railroad will take over. All proceeds raised will go to build the monument.

It should be a wonderful day of music, fun, laughter, and fundraising!

