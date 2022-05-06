Haynie’s Corner Arts District First Friday Event is NOT Cancelled – May 6, 2022

First Fridays make a triumphant return in 2022! The event that traditionally takes place the first Friday of each month in the summer and early fall is back on in 2022 and ready to have some fun tonight, Friday, May 6th.

""Have you seen the weather?" is the #1 question people have been asking all week. Of course we have, but we won't believe it until it's happening! Technically, First Friday is a rain or shine event. We allow vendors to decide if the weather risk is worth it for them, but our music is booked, the restaurants and bars are ready, and the food trucks are coming. Stay tuned for updates to be posted here, such as if we need to move the music indoors (the Ballroom at Sauced is our rain plan!) but otherwise we will SEE YOU THERE regardless!

You should still plan to come! The weather looks great! See you 5:30-9pm!