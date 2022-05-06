Watch an Iowa Dog Get Caught Practicing His Mean Faces in Mirror

Watch an Iowa Dog Get Caught Practicing His Mean Faces in Mirror

ViralHog via Rumble

Sometimes you need to be the tough guy even if you're a dog. That point was proven when an Iowa dog was caught on video practicing his mean faces in a mirror.

This happened a few days ago in Polk City, Iowa. The dog's name is Benson. Here's what his owner had to say about his mirror practice:

I recently started working from home alongside my furry coworker, Benson, a 1-year-old golden retriever. While he is ALWAYS being a ham, this day he was feeling particularly feisty, and it sure shows in the video. I was working and kept hearing him making noises behind me. When I turned around he was making faces at himself in the mirror, and I managed to catch it on video. We have had this mirror in my office since we brought him home as a puppy, and he has just now become aware of himself in the mirror. We sure got a good laugh out of it!

No bad guys are gonna wanna mess with Benson with that kind of scowl.

I agree with whoever came up with the title that if gold medals were handed out for mean mugs in the Olympics, Benson would definitely be a contender.

