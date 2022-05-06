Imagine you work at a business where the phone usually rings non-stop, and you haven't had one call all day. No orders are coming in, and your website is also down. Customers are complaining on your Facebook page, and let you know that you are losing business.

What Caused The Outage?

For hundreds of WOW! phone and internet customers, this has been their reality for going on two days. What in the world is causing this outage? The company switchover from WoW to Astound powered by RCN has caused an unexpected glitch in service.

New Provider? I didn't know they were switching.

I have seen a lot of social media posts questioning what this switch is all about. I have WOW! internet and the company did send out an email detailing what would happen with the change.

Important Information about your WOW! Account 4/13/22

Dear Valued Customer, We’ve been working hard with the WOW! team to make sure the transition of your services to RCN goes as smoothly as possible. As promised, we have updates to share to keep you informed. What to Expect / Things To Do

On May 4, 2022, we will begin the changeover of your services from WOW! to RCN. Below is what you can expect to see and things you’ll need to do in starting in May.

New Statement: Beginning in May, you’ll receive your first new bill statement. It will be mailed to your home around the same time that you’ve received your WOW! statement. New Account Number: Your new account number will be at the top of the first page of your new statement. If you mail your payment or use your bank’s online bill pay service, you will need to update the payment information with your new account number starting in May . New Payment Address: Whether you send payment by mail or through online banking, you’ll need to update the payment address to RCN, PO Box 11816, Newark, NJ 07101 starting in May . New Payee Name: Future payments should be made to RCN instead of WOW! starting in May . New Online Portal: Using your new account number and your preferred email address (what you use to login to the WOW! portal today), you’ll need to register for a MyAstound account starting in May . You’ll be able to easily manage your account including paying your bill, setting up autopay, paperless billing, text message alerts and more. We’ll send you instructions for how to register after May 4. New Email Address: As part of the transition, your current WOW! email address will change to an @astound.net email. Don’t worry! All email in your mailbox, all contacts and calendar entries will be copied to your new @astound.net mail account. For a limited time, you’ll also continue to have access to your WOW! inbox. Additional information is coming soon on this change. New Toll Free Number: You’ll be able to reach out to us by calling 1.800.4.ASTOUND (1.800.427.8686) starting in May . For now, continue to call WOW! customer service at 1.866.496.9669.

We’ll continue to be in touch in the coming weeks with more information. As a reminder, RCN is now Astound Broadband powered by RCN. For details, updates and resources be sure to visit www.astound.com/wow. Thank you for being a valued customer. We look forward to serving you.

You'll see that there is no mention of a possible outage, or how to prepare your customers that rely on your website and phone to communicate with you.

Businesses and Customers Are Not Pleased

Personally, I encountered this issue at Showplace East on Thursday. Thankfully, we purchased tickets online earlier in the week. But we did have to seek out an ATM, because concessions were cash only, and you can't watch a movie without popcorn.

No Really, it's Just a Marvel Movie Release Weekend

Unleash the Comments

