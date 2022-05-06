Midwest Woman Takes Photos of Ghostly Images Looking Out of Windows in Her House

Sometimes when we pass by a house or take photos of a house, we see images in the windows. The images seem to be peering out the window as if trapped inside with a longing to get out.

Hollywood has used a ghost's inability to leave a house as a theme for many movies. Ghosts Trapped in the House Podcast offers some chilling true ghost stories, too.

What exactly is a ghost and are there more than one kind?

A ghost is the soul or spirit of a dead person or animal that can appear to the living. In ghostlore, descriptions of ghosts vary widely from an invisible presence to translucent or barely visible wispy shapes, to realistic, lifelike forms.

I feel like the ones I hear of the most often are the invisible ones that are felt, and the translucent ones that ate seen as images in photos.

When two ghostly images appear in a window

One of my paranormal Facebook groups posted a really cool photo of ghostly images looking out of the windows of a Kansas house.

Here is what the member of the group, Teresa, had to say about the photo she took of her house.

The other day me and my husband were leaving and while I was sitting in the car in front of our house I snapped this photo of an upstairs window and caught this, I circled it to show what I caught.

The photo gives me peace. Not all ghosts are haunting ones that scare you like in the movies. I feel like the photo shows two loving souls looking out the window as they spend eternity together. When I saw the photo, it made me smile.

Teresa also believes that one of the ghosts is in this photo of her house, too.

When loving spirits surround you

It will be seven years, at the end of July, since my mom passed away and I still feel her with me. I like to think of ghosts, and spirits, as a loving, guiding, and supportive presence in our lives. Granted, like people, not all ghosts are kind and gentle, but I like to think that the good ones can stick around, just like the bad ones.

An incredible video that explains ghosts

I found this video while researching for this article and it's fascinating. Keep your mind open and watch.

