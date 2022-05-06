Take a Tour of Dr. Seuss’ Real Life Grinch Cave-It Rented for $20 a Night-SEE VIDEO

If you're a fan of the childhood favorite Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas there's now a real-life Grinch Cave available for rent.

WHERE IS THE REAL-LIFE GRINCH CAVE?

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

Yes, this is totally real. Dr. Seuss Enterprises teamed up with a vacation company called Vacasa to create this amazing replica of the Grinch's cave in Boulder, Utah. The Grinch's cave nightly stay was just $19.57 paying tribute to the year the book debuted.

vacasa.com vacasa.com loading...

Unfortunately, the cave is all booked up but we've got some inside photos and info for you to enjoy.

ALL THE DESPICABLE DETAILS OF THE CAVE

Several folks were given the opportunity to travel to Who-ville for a magical experience in December 2021. The Grinch was vacationing and offered up his cave for overnight stays. He even sent a personal message to those lucky enough to book a night.

That’s right, the legendary rocky residence of the world’s most famous Who-villain can be your very own holiday hideaway. The halls of my entire cave are decked with all my favorite things—and Max’s, too, of course. Vacasa will take care of everything (because I have no interest or time for that).

VACASA VACASA loading...

The cave is multi-level with two bedrooms-one for the Grinch and one for a guest even though he hates people. There are also two bathrooms.

VACASA VACASA loading...

My grotto, located at 1957 Mt. Crumpit Dr., is a multilevel, carved-out cave home with one main bedroom, a guest bedroom, and two fully functional, flushable bathrooms (I’m not an animal, you know).

VACASA VACASA loading...

Every Grinch needs a wardrobe right?! His dressing room comes equipt with a silky robe and Turkish Green Fur Pants that are off-limits to visitors!

VACASA VACASA loading...

If you eat like a Who you're in luck. The kitchen is fully stocked with the Grinch's favorite eats like Who Hash, Roast Beast, and Whamble Bramble Cereal. If not you'll be on your own to bring what you like.

VACASA VACASA loading...

Read or Don't but there is a fantastic library of books and a table for playing chess. The Grinch loves chess he plays with Max, his dog.

The rental was super popular and made for a really fun adventure during the holiday season.

Nashville, TN Airbnb Looks Like A Barbie Dream House Barbie meets Nashville in this incredible Airbnb. Perfect for a girls trip, birthday trip, bachelorette party weekend, or any reason to love PINK!

This Kentucky Airbnb Is Called A 'Barndo' & It's The Perfect Party Pad Have you and your friends been looking for the perfect place to get away for a weekend? This Kentucky Airbnb is the most legit party pad EVER and it's within driving distance.