Hwy 54 SPRING YARD SALE HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND ACROSS KENTUCKY

The Hwy 54 Spring Yard Sale is taking place this weekend and we have all the details if you've got some spending money burning a hole in your pocket.

WHAT IS THE HWY 54 YARD SALE?

This is one of the yard sales of all yard sales. According to Evansville Living;

What started with one woman's effort to promote tourism in western Kentucky now stretches 50 miles. The yard sale is along State Route 54 from Owensboro to Leitchfield, Kentucky, and covers parts of Daviess, Ohio, and Grayson counties. Find treasures on the route and along side streets. Area businesses get involved with special three-day sales as well.

If you glance at the map it is actually closer to almost 200 miles when it is all said and done. You can actually find yard sales right on Hwy 54 and a lot of neighborhoods lining the highway like to join in for the annual event so be on the lookout for other sales.

WHEN IS THE SALE?

The sale takes place starting Thursday, May 5, and goes through Saturday, May 7.

HOW CAN I PARTICIPATE IN THE HWY 54 YARD SALE?

If you'd like to participate in the sale but don't live on or near HWY 54 you're in luck. There are a number of different locations up and down the HWY that offer booth spaces for you to bring your items in and sell them.

Owensboro, KY to Leitchfield, KY Includes Daviess, Ohio and Grayson counties.

* Vendor space locations and availability is subject to change.

2022 Vendor Space Available For Rent:

Daviess County Lions Club Flea Market - At Daviess Co. Lions Club Fairgrounds 270-302-2669

Dawson Baptist Church 270-929-6009

Whitesville Mercantile 270-233-4714

Betty’s Rustic Relic 270-315-6544

Whitesville City Park 270-233-5666

The Rooster Crows 270-929-0799

Fordsville North Park 270-256-3934

The Spunky Monkey 270-315-9446

Fordsville 270-256-6163

