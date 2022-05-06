Indiana’s Patoka Lake Sunset Wine Cruises Return This June

If you love being on the water, sunsets, and wine, then a trip to Patoka Lake this summer should be something you'll want to make happen.

Patoka Lake is the second-largest reservoir in the U.S. state of Indiana. It spans three different counties in Southern Indiana. The lake is a beautiful to swim, boat, camp, fish, and more. One cool thing that Patoka Lake has to offer during the summer is a nice date night or girls' night out with a sunset wine cruise.

Get our free mobile app

Patoka Lake Sunset Wine Cruise

That's right! Patoka Lake offers sunset wine cruises all throughout the summer. According to their website:

Unspoiled views of Indiana sunsets from Patoka Lake combine with Indiana wines and hors d'oeuvres / desserts to make for a relaxing summer evening aboard the Patoka Voyager cruise boat!

These cruises around Patoka Lake offer a variety of wines from all over Indiana. Of course, it should be noted that all wine cruises are for those 21 and over. According to Patoka Lake Marina and Lodging, Sunset Win Cruises are on the 2nd & 4th Fridays of June, July & August from 7:00-9:00 pm (EST).

Patoka Lake Marina and Lodging Patoka Lake Marina and Lodging loading...

Patoka Lake Marina has released the schedule of dates for the summer wine cruises for 2022, as well as which Indiana wineries will be featured on each date:

June 10, 2022 - Chateau de Pique June 24, 2022 - Best Vineyards Winery July 8, 2022 - Turtle Run Winery July 22, 2022 - French Lick Winery August 12, 2022 - Butler Winery & Vineyards August 26, 2022 - Hunter’s Ridge Winery

Oh, and if you think you'll love the summer wine cruises, they also host Fall Foliage Wine Cruises in September and October, Catered Cruises for any event you may have coming up such as a wedding, and Wildlife Cruises. You can learn more about these wine cruises and how to book your reservation by clicking here.

Take a sneak peek of the cruises below:

Patoka Lake Wine Cruises

Life's A Beach At This Giant Indoor Ocean Playground In Indianapolis You don't have to travel to the coast for the family to get a taste of the ocean. There's a little piece of fun ocean paradise in Indianapolis for your kiddos to enjoy.