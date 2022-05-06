Indiana’s Patoka Lake Sunset Wine Cruises Return This June
If you love being on the water, sunsets, and wine, then a trip to Patoka Lake this summer should be something you'll want to make happen.
Patoka Lake is the second-largest reservoir in the U.S. state of Indiana. It spans three different counties in Southern Indiana. The lake is a beautiful to swim, boat, camp, fish, and more. One cool thing that Patoka Lake has to offer during the summer is a nice date night or girls' night out with a sunset wine cruise.
Patoka Lake Sunset Wine Cruise
That's right! Patoka Lake offers sunset wine cruises all throughout the summer. According to their website:
Unspoiled views of Indiana sunsets from Patoka Lake combine with Indiana wines and hors d'oeuvres / desserts to make for a relaxing summer evening aboard the Patoka Voyager cruise boat!
These cruises around Patoka Lake offer a variety of wines from all over Indiana. Of course, it should be noted that all wine cruises are for those 21 and over. According to Patoka Lake Marina and Lodging, Sunset Win Cruises are on the 2nd & 4th Fridays of June, July & August from 7:00-9:00 pm (EST).
Patoka Lake Marina has released the schedule of dates for the summer wine cruises for 2022, as well as which Indiana wineries will be featured on each date:
June 10, 2022 - Chateau de Pique
June 24, 2022 - Best Vineyards Winery
July 8, 2022 - Turtle Run Winery
July 22, 2022 - French Lick Winery
August 12, 2022 - Butler Winery & Vineyards
August 26, 2022 - Hunter’s Ridge Winery
Oh, and if you think you'll love the summer wine cruises, they also host Fall Foliage Wine Cruises in September and October, Catered Cruises for any event you may have coming up such as a wedding, and Wildlife Cruises. You can learn more about these wine cruises and how to book your reservation by clicking here.
Take a sneak peek of the cruises below: