Land O Lakes Cinnamon Sugar Butter Tastes Just Like Texas Roadhouse Butter

We all know those people who go to Texas Roadhouse just for their cinnamon butter. I don't know what makes it so special, but it's addictive. What if I told you though, that you don't have to go to Texas Roadhouse to enjoy great cinnamon butter like that?

Chances are, you would laugh and think I am full of it. However, as one of those people who love Texas Roadhouse's cinnamon butter, I have found one that is on par and in grocery stores. Land O Lakes makes a Cinnamon Sugar Butter Spread and, trust me on this, it tastes just like Texas Roadhouse butter!

Land O Lakes

You may have seen this in the past. It is one of their seasonal butter flavors. However, it looks like it is back on the shelves now for you to devour. According to their website, you can buy the Land O Lakes Cinnamon Sugar Butter in the Tri-State at Schnuck's, Walmart, and Meijer. You might have to call around before you go just to double check if they have it in stock, but if they do get yourself a couple of tubs. I got my hands on one the other day and I wish I had bought more.

I always thought that Texas Roadhouse's butter was underutilized. By that, I mean that butter would be good on way more than just rolls. Toast, bagels, sweet potatoes, and waffles are just a few things that come to mind. All of which are worth trying out for yourself with the Land O Lakes Cinnamon Sugar Butter.