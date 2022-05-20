Dee's Diner in Owensboro serves a full line of breakfast and lunch items that include pancakes big enough to fill up a pizza box. Satisfy your hunger with comfort food like your mother or grandmother once made. Take a look at the food and menu to see why you need to visit this hidden gem!

Dee's Diner

If you're in Owensboro and longing for a delicious home-cooked meal, Dee's Diner doesn't disappoint. When I have family come into town, a trip to the diner is always on the menu because it's not just about the food, it's about the experience. From the Trucker's Omelet, Fruity Pebble French Toast, or the Steve's Mo' Meat Breakfast, I guarantee you won't leave hungry! The number one breakfast item on the menu, hands down, is the enormous fluffy pancake. If you won't take my word for it, here's what other diners had to say about the pancakes at Dee's Diner.

Recent Dee's Diner Facebook Reviews

I will never forget the first time I ordered a pancake at Dee's. It was so huge I thought I was being pranked. - Donna Robertson

Best food in town! Biggest pancakes I have ever seen! Sweetest and friendliest staff in town! Go get yourself some! Ask for Stephanie, she rocks. - Rose Bowlds

Great experience! The employees and customers were very hospitable. This definitely the spot for you pancake lovers. The pancakes are huge, buttery, and delicious! We’ll definitely come again. Thanks, Dee’s! - Tonja Flanigan-Foster

Dee's Diner

Dee's Diner Pancake Choices

These fluffy pancakes look absolutely scrumptious. You can eat your pancake with syrup and butter for just $4.95, or you can make it fancy and add whipped cream, powdered sugar, and your choice of one topping for just $3 more. They have so many toppings to choose from like strawberry, blueberry, chocolate chip, pecans, and peanut butter. I like my pancake with just butter and syrup. I'm a simple kind of girl! How would you order yours?

Dee's Diner

Based on customer reviews, Tripadvisor ranked Dee's Diner #19 of 189 restaurants in Owensboro. Considering they aren't open for dinner, this is amazing!

Every time we come here to eat we're glad we did because the food is always delicious. It makes you feel like you are at your Mom's house and tastes like it too. The pancakes are unbelievable. It hangs over the plate. Biggest pancake I've ever seen. We have never got a bad meal from here and go at least once a week. Definitely a go-to restaurant. - N7224SDstevenb

We always make sure we have time for breakfast here when Owensboro. If you love a down-home breakfast with a wide variety to choose from, you will not leave hungry. Famous for their giant pancakes, they also have great lunches. - jennylynnh

Okay, now that you've seen what all the pancake fuss is about, let's check out the rest of the menu. Dee's Diner is much more than just pancakes after all!

*Some Menu Options May Have Changed

DEE'S MENU OPTIONS



Dee's Diner

I love Dee's food! - Barb Simon

OMELETS, BISCUITS & GRAVY, BREAKFAST SIDES

Dee's Diner

Dee's Diner

Best breakfast I’ve had in years. Great service. Love those biscuits though … as a visitor to Owensboro, I was very glad someone recommended this place to me. - Dominic Monistere

BREAKFAST, COMBOS, PANCAKES, FRENCH TOAST

Dee's Diner

Dee's Diner

This is the BEST breakfast for taste and price in the Tri-State! - Joe Meuth

DEE'S FAMOUS BREAKFAST PIZZA

Dee's Diner

Dee's Diner

Take a breakfast pizza home....DEElicious! - Lisa N Paul Heady

DEE'S DRINKS, DESERTS



Dee's Diner

Dee's Diner

Your devotion to your customers is amazing. The food is always delicious. The servers make sure every need is taken care of. Keep up the great work & thank you so very much for making everyone feel like part of your family.- Donna Robertson

KID'S MENU



Dee's Diner

Dee's Diner

I'm most excited to go there today to try their French toast burger. - Elizabeth Sims

DEE'S DINNERS, STEAKS, SEAFOOD, SIDES

Dee's Diner

Dee's Diner

Great food and great service. - Barb Simon

MELTS, SANDWICHES, BURGERS

Dee's Diner

Dee's Diner

Nobody makes liver & onions as tender & flavorful as Dee. - Cindy Lyons

APPETIZERS, SALADS, CLUBS, BURGERS

Dee's Diner

Dee's Diner

Dee's Diner Winner of 2nd Annual Owensboro's Burger Week 2022



Votes were cast for the most delicious burger in Owensboro, with Dee's Diner snagging the title of Burger Champion. Their "one of a kind" French Toast Breakfast Melt left customers wanting more. This year, thirty-four restaurants participated in the 2nd Annual Owensboro's Burger Week competition. Be sure to ask Dee if it's still on the menu. It truly is a one-of-a-kind delicious masterpiece!

attachment-274701495_10228952529858435_1939987511743095056_n loading...

Dee's Diner Mission Statement

Owensboro’s pick for the best breakfast in town! Also serving a variety of home-cooked style dishes with a daily plate lunch special Monday-Friday.

What did I say? There's something for EVERYONE on the menu! Now, the question is, what to order. Dee's Diner is located at 1362 E 4th St in Owensboro, Kentucky. Dine-in or Call 270-686-0022, 270-222-7362, or 270-222-8458 for Drive Thru Pick Up or Delivery. They're open Monday thru Friday from 5 AM until 2 PM.

Google Map