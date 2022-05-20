I'm guessing this started with this idiot telling his friends, "you know what would be awesome..." Well it wasn't and you were arrested, idiot. NBCNEWS

Eric Farina jumped into a WGN-TV live shot, while reporter Gaynor Hall was doing a story on weather damage. Eric physically assaulted the reporter, grabbing the reporters shoulders and telling her "something obscene." Or as the report states:

Uttered a profane and disturbing statement.

Again we return to Eric thinking "you know what would be awesome..." Nope, not at all, not one bit...You suck at life, dude.

Obviously this was all of camera, and screenshots of Eric made the rounds on social media..."Have you seen this idiot." So detectives made their way to his house after people recognized the fella, and they got what they wanted from Eric.

Detectives visited Eric and received a FULL CONFESSION from the smartest man in Minooka, Illinois.

This reporter was obviously shook, and rightfully so. You don't know what anyone is thinking...It's live TV, would this idiot do something violent, dangerous? Eric may have though this was a harmless prank, but nah bro...You're in trouble. Eric was arrested and released on a $2,500 recognizance bond.

Reporter Gaynor Hall had the last laugh, the final word, the mic drop if you will. She took to her Facebook to address this idiot and his actions:

"A brief note to the young man who jumped in my liveshot tonight: It was not funny," she wrote. "You violated my personal space. You grabbed me. You scared me. Was it worth it?" - Gaynor Hall

Mic. Drop....Back to you in the studio.