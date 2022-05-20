You Can Have a Luxury Picnic In the Evansville Area

There's a new business in Evansville that aims to help you create the perfect picnic.

I feel like picnics aren't as frequently done as they should be anymore. Back in the day, they were a great way to impress your significant other, spend time with the family, or even just a nice get-together with friends. Well, two sisters from the Evansville area have decided to make picnics fun again by creating a luxury picnic and event rental service.

Sisters Ariah and Jaden are the co-CEOs of Dear Sister Luxury Picnics. Their goal is to offer a unique experience to a typical picnic. I spoke with Dear Sister Luxury Picnics about their business and here's what they had to say:

Through Dear Sister, we strive to get people to connect face to face and celebrate the small moments in life and find luxury in the mundane. We really hope that our services can turn a simple get-together into a memory that everyone would like to experience again and again.

Dear Sister is currently serving Evansville and the surrounding area. You'll be able to connect with them to make a picnic something that you'll never forget. They are currently accepting bookings for parties of two to eight people with picnic set ups starting at $100 for 2 hours.

Just because I am a foodie, I asked Dear Sister what kinds of food and beverages folks can expect with their picnic experience, and it sounds pretty good!

We offer classic charcuterie boards and a dessert spread with fruits and pastries as an add-on. Beverages can be requested, but we will offer fruit-infused waters, sparkling juices and waters, or lemonade.

You can customize your picnic experience too. They offer a few add-ons that are pretty cool. These include a tend, balloon garland, dessert spread, charcuterie board, painting, and a Polaroid camera.

To book a picnic with Dear Sister Luxury Picnics, simply send them a message with a date, time, number of people, and add-ons through Facebook or Instagram.

