Well, it started with 99 cats, and the problem was no more space at the shelter. So, It Takes A Village was offering FREE adoptions on adult cats that were currently at the Evansville shelter or the Spencer County shelter.

What Could Be Better?

A free kitty cat going to a loving home sounds purrfect, but our friends at It Takes A Village decided to go even bigger. It is National Shelter Dog Day, so offering WAIVED adoption fee on all animals at either ITV location is an amazing idea!

Waiving adoption fees 5/20/22 & 5/21/22 for all animals living at the ITV Rescue Centers

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! We are waiving adoption fees TODAY and TOMORROW for all animals living at the ITV Rescue Centers. We are delighted to be a network partner for Best Friends Animal Society and participate in National Adoption Weekend. Stop by one of our rescue centers today or tomorrow and rescue a homeless pet! Today is also #nationalshelterdogday so what better day to give a home to a shelter pet!!??

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

Get our free mobile app

please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

Read More: A Nubbin Tail & Snuggles Are What This Indiana Doggy Has to Offer