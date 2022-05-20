World’s Largest Bounce House Coming to Louisville with Adult-Only Sessions

Your chance to feel like a kid again is coming to Louisville, Kentucky this June!

Have no fear, if you missed your opportunity to be a part of the World's Largest Bounce House in Indianapolis. We have another event coming to our region where you can bounce, hop, and play in the World's Largest Bounce House. Big Bounce America will be making a stop in Louisville, Kentucky for three days of fun with family and adult-only sessions.

Get our free mobile app

What Is The World's Largest Bounce House?

The Big Bounce America is the only Guinness-certified world record holder of The World’s Largest Bounce House...and trust me, it's massive! We're talking about four different ginormous inflatable bounce houses all with different themes. Each one is massive and unique in its own way. According to the Facebook event page, here is what you can expect from each attraction:

World's Largest Bounce House:

Big Bounce America Big Bounce America loading...

The official Guinness World Record holder for World's Biggest Bounce House just got supersized to over 13,000 square feet for 2022! Live DJs playing the hottest tracks, climbing towers, basketball hoops, slides, ball pits, confetti blasts, bubbles (lots of bubbles!), crazy dancing and even crazier competitions.

The Giant:

Big Bounce America Big Bounce America loading...

Calling all aspiring Ninja Warriors! 3x longer than the average soccer field and featuring over 50 unique obstacles, welcome to America’s Biggest Inflatable Obstacle Course. Whether you want to race your friends, race your family, or just enjoy a leisurely bounce through some of the most colorful and fun inflatable landscapes you’ll ever have seen, The Giant has something for everyone.

AirSPACE:

Big Bounce America Big Bounce America loading...

An out of this world attraction filled with friendly aliens, spaceships, giant planets and moon crater ball pits! The perfect space for explorers, problem solvers, and those who like to take it a little bit easier. Are you ready to bounce around and get lost in airSPACE?

Sport Slam:

Big Bounce America Big Bounce America loading...

Sport Slam brings a whole new dimension to an already action-packed day out. A customized sports arena filled with balls of every size and type you could imagine for dodgeball, basketball, soccer and many other bouncy challenges! There’s also special zones for climbing and a ‘battle zone’ where you can compete against your family and friends.

The Big Bounce America The Big Bounce America loading...

World's Largest Bounce House In Louisville

The Big Bounce America will be at Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky from June 24th through 26th. There will be several sessions for families and kids of all ages, and there will even be adult-only sessions to bounce around like you are a kid again. Each session is three hours long. You can learn more and also purchase your tickets by clicking here.

Here's a little taste of what The World's Largest Bounce House is all about:

Kentucky's Gourmet Funnel Cakes Are The Sweetest Part Of Louisville

30 Spectacular Photos from Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo is underway March 18th through June 5th. Here are 30 amazing photos from the event to give you a sneak peek at the exhibit.