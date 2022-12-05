Kentucky Man Remembers Being In Jail At Christmas & Seeks To Help Those Locked Up

Christmas is a time to spend with those you love. Imagine being incarcerated and away from your family at Christmas. One Owensboro man remembers his time spent at DCDC and wants to help others.

TURNING AROUND TO HELP OTHERS

Have you ever heard the saying "I love it when people who have been through hell walk out of the flames carrying buckets of water to help those consumed by the fire" If there was ever a statement that described a person this would describe Joe Welsh.

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

Angel here and I might be a bit biased because Joe is my husband. He's kind of a saint in my eyes and the eyes of many in our community for his servant's heart and drives to help others however he is able. There was a time in his life when he wasn't about helping anyone but himself and it landed him in the Daviess County Detention Center where he learned very valuable life lessons that have brought him to this point in life.

REMEMBER THOSE OTHERS OFTEN FORGET DURING THE HOLIDAYS

Joe is a very quiet and extremely humble man. He doesn't often bring up his time spent behind bars at DCDC but he has told me he won't ever forget being locked up during the holidays and how lonely it is.

CANVA CANVA loading...

When he came to me with the idea several years ago I was like "HUH? Why would you give them Ramen Noodles as a Christmas Gift?" He told to me Ramen Noodles are a delicacy in jail. While other commissary items are $2-$3 many inmates don't have money or can't afford those things. He said he knew they would absolutely love getting noodles for Christmas and would think it was awesome. His biggest concern was making sure those men and women knew someone was thinking of them at Christmastime.

A CALL TO HELP

CANVA CANVA loading...

Get our free mobile app

The past few years the community has helped in a huge way to make sure these men and women have something for the holidays. This year with inflation the price of Ramen Noodles has gone up significantly. If you would like to help first and foremost THANK YOU. Secondly, DO NOT BUY NOODLES! The noodles must be purchased in bulk and delivered to the inmates in a specific way and that is already worked out with DCDC.

There are 700 inmates currently residing at the Daviess County Detention Center. All monetary donations can be sent via Venmo to Angel-Welsh-2 or Paypal Welsh4411@gmail.com. Any donation is tax-deductible. You can also mail a check to 320 Clay Street, Owensboro Kentucky 42303.