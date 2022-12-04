Evansville Police Reveal the True Identity of the Mischievous Elf Sent to Their Department
It isn't every day that a government office gets a suspicious package like the one the Evansville Police Department received recently. Not only was it sent from over 450 miles away, but it also had specific instructions: DO NOT OPEN UNTIL DECEMBER 1, 2022.
"Open it then seal it back up. They’ll never know lol" ~ Cain Kathy
What's in the Box?
Mischievous Scout Elf
It seems Santa accidentally shipped two elves to their department and this guy got rerouted here. After speaking with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office., it seems 'Snitch' has appeared at their department for the past 5 years on December 1st and this guy might be a relative of his.
Evansville Elf Name Suggestions
"This is just what the tristate needs this season from all the bad stuff this year. I am loving this!!! And I think his name should be Justice." ~ Amanda Marie Goodall