Evansville Police Reveal the True Identity of the Mischievous Elf Sent to Their Department

Evansville Police Reveal the True Identity of the Mischievous Elf Sent to Their Department

T. MERRISS

It isn't every day that a government office gets a suspicious package like the one the Evansville Police Department received recently. Not only was it sent from over 450 miles away, but it also had specific instructions: DO NOT OPEN UNTIL DECEMBER 1, 2022.

"Open it then seal it back up. They’ll never know lol" ~ Cain Kathy

What's in the Box?

EPD received a package from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. It seems Santa accidentally shipped two elves to their department and this guy got rerouted here. After speaking with the MCSO, it seems 'Snitch' has appeared at their department for the past 5 years on December 1st and this guy might be a relative of his.
T. MERRISS
loading...
Get our free mobile app

Mischievous Scout Elf

It seems Santa accidentally shipped two elves to their department and this guy got rerouted here. After speaking with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office., it seems 'Snitch' has appeared at their department for the past 5 years on December 1st and this guy might be a relative of his.

via GIPHY

Evansville Elf Name Suggestions

"This is just what the tristate needs this season from all the bad stuff this year. I am loving this!!! And I think his name should be Justice." ~ Amanda Marie Goodall

"The adventures of Lil Phil" ~ Dawn Lara
"Dawn Lara those 2 would be great accomplices! I can only imagine their shenanigans" ~ Jaga Belcher
"Badge (and please assign him a badge number" ~ Amber Turner
"E. PD" ~ Holly Dunn Pendleton

Evansville Police Reveal Name of Mystery Elf

It isn't every day that a government office gets a suspicious package like the one the Evansville Police Department received recently.

The Most Underrated Disney Movies Of The Last 25 Years

No one considers these Disney movies “classics” — but they should.

The Santa Claus Land of Lights in America's Christmas Hometown Santa Claus, IN

The MY 105.3 team of elves is pretty excited to be the official station for the 2022 Santa Claus Land of Lights event. Here are some holly jolly tidbits about the family Christmas light adventure.
Filed Under: evansville police department
Categories: Christmas, Evansville News, Funny, Newsletter, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WGBFAM