Alivia Faith Burgess, 16, of Hartford, was laid to rest after a courageous cancer battle. The community came together to honor the life of a special young lady that captured hearts all over the country. It was an emotional celebration of life with a hero's send-off. Life is fragile so celebrate each and every day to the fullest. Tributes continue to pour in. #neverforget #livingstrong4liv

Alivia Faith was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer in January 2020. At the time I fell in love with her beautiful heart, positive attitude, her heroic spirit, and her love of life. There was just something about Alivia that drew me toward her. I wanted to fight for and with her. I tell everyone that she stole my heart three years ago. I know that I'm not alone. She stole the hearts of thousands all over the country. Today was about Alivia Faith. To remember her sweet disposition, how she was such a brave soul, an inspiration to all that knew her, and a hero in every sense of the word.

Please pray for my cousin Stacie Abbott and her family. She lost her precious young daughter to brain cancer today. Alivia will forever be missed but she left such a huge mark on this world. Her story touched many lives far and wide. My heart goes out to Stacie. They say there is no pain in this world compared to the pain of losing a child. I pray God spreads his arms of peace and comfort around Stacie and her friends and family during this great time of loss. There is no doubt Alivia has been granted to be with our Father where there are no more pain, sorrow, or tears. - Alicia Calloway

MEET ALIVIA FAITH, THE HERO

Alivia is an exceptional young lady. She cared about others before herself. Her faith was on full display after her diagnosis in January 2020, when she promised me she would fight hard. She said, "God's Got This." She was an inspiration not only to me but to so many others through her heroic cancer fight. Everyone in the community followed her journey and prayed for a miracle. The miracle we'd hoped for didn't come, but without a doubt, she's dancing with the angels in heaven today. Alivia passed away on Sunday, November 27th, 2022. The lives she's touched will never be the same.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Ms. Alivia Faith, especially her mother who lost her only child. Please pray for them as they face the unimaginable in what should be the happiest time of the year. Forever 16. Cancer is so unfair. - Bree's Blessings

According to her obituary, She was a junior at Ohio County High School where she was a member of the Beta Club, Eagle Time, and Winterguard, and maintained a grade point average of 3.9 during her journey. She loved God, her Momma, Dad, Larry, Madelynn, her family and her close friends, and her cats Shadow, Mr. Yin, and Brooke. She enjoyed drawing, all kinds of art, listening to music, doing photography, singing, sloths, basketball, softball, walking, going on adventures, car shows, flea markets, and watching Aladdin. She was a Christian, a firm believer in God, and attended Hartford United Methodist Church.

She was a well-rounded young lady with a beautiful future ahead of her.

Her Mom shared the devastating news on Sunday afternoon. "I was playing this song while laying beside and holding Alivia Faith's hand and she was surrounded by the ones who loved her. She took her last breath at 4:02 pm on November 27, 2022.", Stacie shared.

Go rest high Alivia Faith. I know you're watching over all of us and you are being missed dearly by so many. Your story will be passed down and you will never be forgotten. I love you so much and can't wait for the day we meet again!! - Joshua Hall

ALIVIA FAITH BURGESS IS LAID TO REST

This one was tough. Alivia stole my heart three years ago and today it was broken in two. Hundreds of people lined up throughout the day to pay their respects. It was a beautiful service and Alivia Faith looked like an angel. There were many tears shed by her family and friends. When the pastor said Alivia cared more about her Mom and Dad and how they were doing over her cancer journey, he was spot on. She always put everyone before herself. She deeply cared about how everyone around her was doing, even on her sickest days. I spent time with Alivia in the weeks leading up to her death, and through everything she was dealing with, her smile shined bright. She was a fighter. She wanted to live so badly and didn't want to see people hurting, even if she was in pain. The pastor also mentioned how Alivia never had a bad thing to say about anyone. I find that to be such an incredible trait. Of course, she would never dim anyone's light. She wanted everyone to be happy and to live their best life. #alwaysremember

If you were unable to attend the funeral service, you can stream it here.

ALIVIA FAITHS' DEDICATION SONG

At the Christmas Wish Fundraiser yesterday we paid tribute to Alivia through song. Steve Bridgemon wrote a new song that he's set to record this week. It was a perfect song to celebrate Faith. There wasn't a dry eye in the restaurant. Grab a kleenex and push play. Heaven Just Got Better. #indeed

The news of Alivia Faith losing her battle with brain cancer is wrenching. As a mother, I cannot imagine the pain and numbness Stacie and Michael are feeling. My prayers and out-poor of love go to them and all of Faith's family and friends. Rest easy without pain sweet girl. - Samantha Jean

ALIVIA FAITH & STACIE SUPPORTING ST. JUDE



In February Alivia and Stacie joined Chad and Angel for the St. Jude Radiothon. There wasn't a dry eye on that day listening to both of them speak about their cancer journey. Many called in and became a St. Jude Partner-in-Hope during her hour to show support. Grab a tissue and press play to be inspired by their faith amid the fight.

In this segment, Alivia and Stacie share how they found out that Alivia had stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer.

In this segment, Alivia and Stacie shared their journey after diagnosis.

And, here they share how their faith has guided them through it all.

Heaven not only gained an angel, but also a warrior! Prayers for Divine comfort and peace for Alivia Faith’s mother, Stacie, and all the scores of people feeling the emptiness. Rest in eternal peace, little one. - Christopher Freels

Alivia showed her fierceness in this post at the end of 2020. There was so much hope during this time. She took on cancer with so much heroism. A warrior through and through.

"This year has slapped me in the face many times and hugged me too. I’ve gotten to meet amazing people, share the new chapter of my life, and tell people God’s got this. This year people may say it wasn’t my year, but it was, the world threw cancer at me and I grabbed it and said “ that’s all you got?” So, yeah I’ve cried, a lot, but I’ve become a new me and a stronger me. And I showed people I may look like I won’t be strong, but my bite is worse than my bark. So what I got from this terrible year, not just me, but for everyone else, is don’t hold back and do what you think right, cry when you need to, stand up for what you believe in, and at the same time listen to others. Thank you everyone for supporting me and please keep doing it because the fight isn’t over. I love you all and keep praying for next year and let’s see us kick cancer’s butt." #livingstrong4liv

Alivia showed so much courage, heroism, and grace through her medical journey. We'll continue to be there for her family. They need many prayers in the days, weeks, months, and years ahead.

Fly high sweet Alivia Faith. Your courage, strength, and faith in God have touched many people. Prayers for all your family and friends. - Marsha Blacklock Drake

I'll miss your laugh, your smile, and your beauty. There will never be another Alivia Faith Burgess. You touched my life in so many beautiful ways. Thank you for being an inspiration and for sharing your journey. Now, go rest high on that mountain. Your work on earth is done. #angel

Bless Alivia Faith for being the strong and reasonable one! The rest of us are too weak to face the days ahead with such courage, grace, and faith, as what she faced every single day for these almost 3 years! - Jodi Willis Ashby

