When it comes to Thanksgiving desserts, pumpkin pie is a must-have, right? But, my family likes to add other desserts that have nothing at all to do with pumpkins. I know it will shock you to hear this coming from me, but there IS such a thing as too much pumpkin. Even for me.

So, this time of year, I'm all over social media looking for new, creative, and delicious recipes to make for the holidays. Over the years, I have joined several Facebook groups that post the most amazing recipes. There was one, in particular, that caught my eye because it had the words Kentucky and butter in the title.

Out of all of the recipes I have found and tried on Facebook, this is by far the best. It's called a Kentucky Butter Cake. Let me tell you, this cake melts in your mouth, and it's so easy to make. except for one special ingredient, you probably have all of the ingredients to make this incredible cake in your refrigerator and cupboard, right now.

Here is the cake recipe that your Thanksgiving has been missing and needs this year.

What you need to make a Kentucky Butter Cake

Ingredients -

3 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

2 cups white sugar

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 cup buttermilk (secret, must add, ingredient)

1 cup butter

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

4 large eggs

¾ cup white sugar

⅓ cup butter

3 tablespoons of water

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Kentucky Butter Cake directions

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees Grease and flour a 10-inch Bundt pan (preferred) but, you can use a loaf pan, a 9X13 baking dish, or whatever pan you like. You may have to adjust the baking time depending on the pan. In a large bowl, combine flour, 2 cups sugar, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Combine buttermilk, 1 cup butter, 2 teaspoons vanilla, and 4 eggs. Beat for 3 minutes at medium speed. Pour batter into the prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven for 60 minutes or until a butter knife is inserted in the center of the cake and it comes out clean. Poke holes with the round handle of a wooden spoon in the cake while it’s still warm. Slowly pour the sauce over the cake. Let the cake cool before removing it from the pan. Sprinkle powdered sugar over the top of the cake as garnish

How to make Butter Sauce Glaze

According to the Kentucky Butter Cake recipe's author, Mustapha Chakik, here is how to make the perfect sweet glaze that you could also use on pound cake, cinnamon rolls, pumpkin bread, etc. -

To make the butter sauce: In a saucepan, combine the remaining 3/4 cup sugar, 1/3 cup butter, 2 teaspoons vanilla, and water, and cook over medium heat until thickened. are completely melted and combined, but do not boil.

Follow Mustapha Chakik and join the Easy Recipes Facebook group for more great holiday recipes.

If you need an invite, shoot me an email, here.

