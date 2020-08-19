Kentucky Brunch Spot Celebrates Christmas Morning Everyday [Pics]
You might think it's too early to put up the Christmas tree, but I think we can all agree that Christmas brunch is something we could do any time of the year. A new restaurant in Louisville is actually serving Christmas-themed dishes everyday (Except Monday).
We can all use a little more merry in our lives right now, so a trip to the Christmas Morning Cafe' might be just what we need. Currently, they are able to offer carry-out and outdoor seating. And yes, they are playing Christmas music.
View this post on Instagram
Where are my bacon lovers at??? Try our billionaire-bacon . . #bacon #loveyou #love #commentbelow #breakfast #foodie #louisville #louisvilleky #502 #kentucky #louisvillelocal #louisvilleeats #louisvillefood #mylouisville #igerslouisville #❤ #support #like #follow #eat #lovelouisville #explorelouisville