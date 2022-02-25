Kentucky Bed & Breakfast Has ‘Sweet Magnolia Vibes’ & It’s For Sale

Sweet Magnolia Fans: Have you ever wanted to own your own bed & breakfast? There's an award-winning one for sale right here in the Bluegrass State and the views will have you picking your jaw up off the ground.

ALL ABOUT SWEET SOUTHERN GRACE

Southern Grace Bed & Breakfast is literally the place dreams are made of when you think about a night away from home. This award-winning b & b is known far and wide for the gorgeous views and exceptional accommodations. Here's what southerngracebb.com had to say about your stay;

A unique blend of casual elegance and charming hospitality. Relax in a choice of five quiet, luxurious rooms all with private baths; flat-screen TVs; complimentary NETFLIX movies and Wi-Fi; a desk; superior goose down feather beds; and luxury linens.

A SHORT DRIVE TO EVERYWHERE

Southern Grace is located in Brandenburg, Ky. It's just minutes from Fort Knox and super close to many iconic destinations and local wineries. The website calls it a great "one-tank getaway" because you can fill the take from several different states such as Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, or Missouri and be on your way to the lap of luxury in no time.

SOUTHERN GRACE FOR SALE

While you're still able to stay at this beautiful place it is actually up for sale. The cost a cool crisp $1,470,000. The property sits on 15 acres with six guest bedrooms and six guest bathrooms. There is an in-ground pool and pool cottage on the grounds. Other amenities include a wedding venue that could be turned into a restaurant or winery, two barns, and two fishing ponds. It is also one of the top Kentucky Farm Stays.

According to the listing the rooms usually book for around $160 a night on average if you happened to be interested in the business of your own Bed & Breakfast.

SWEET MAGNOLIA VIBES

Is anyone else getting total Sweet Magnolia vibes? Angel here and maybe it's just me since I am about to finish Season 2 of the popular Netflix series but this place is amazing. I love that all the rooms have similar names to the show. Now, all it needs is Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen running it and I bet there wouldn't ever be an empty room all year.

