Kat Von D Looking for Indiana Area Tradesmen to Help Renovate Mansion

Kat Von D purchased a historic (and possibly haunted) mansion in Vevay, Indiana, now she's looking for tradesmen in the area to help her restore the historic home.

In a post on her Facebook page, here's what Kat Von D said:

Calling all tradesmen in or near Indiana! As some of you know, my family and I are looking forward to moving to our beautiful new home in Indiana. Although I am bringing the same contractor Thad Friday Construction who has helped me restore our current home in LA to head this project, I wanted to work closely with a local team in hopes of bringing more work to this area. So, if you might be interested in joining our team to work on this house, we are looking to start meeting and taking bids for the following: •wood flooring •paint •wallpaper •carpenter •landscape •drapery •pool •pond •outdoor porch •stonework/concrete •drywall •electrical •plumbing •AV tech Having experience in Victorian house renovations is a plus, but not required. If you, or anyone you know might be interested, please email us your website, or photo references of your work here: katvondmanagement@gmail.com Please don’t DM me, as I rarely check DMs. Serious inquiries only, please. And I look forward to possibly working with you!

Back on December 17th, Kat Von D took to Instagram to announce she had bought the Schenk Mansion in Vevay, Indiana. After doing some digging on her instagram I found a post where she was in Vevay a few weeks prior and asked if she should open a tattoo shop there. According to posts since then it seems Kat is planning on opening a tattoo shop, and also taking up residence in Vevay as well. She will still be living in LA, so it seems her plan is for her family to split time between Indiana and California. Read more about her purchasing the home in Vevay, here.

See inside the Schenk Mansion (the home Kat bought) below!