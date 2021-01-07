The Roar is Love (Shaped by Faith)

Brandi Harris- Former founder of Mosaic Love Missions, Author, and co-founder along with her husband, of The Roar is Love ministry, are both outreach directors of the revival hub in Ohio.

The Revival Hub in Ohio is an apostolic, prophetic ministry that is being used to gather and mobilize the body of Christ to walk in the fullness of their identity in Christ.

Brandi shares her heart in sharing the love of Jesus with everyone she meets and her powerful testimony of transformation on Shaped by Faith.

Tune in LIVE on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8AM on 99.1FM, WOMI Owensboro 1490 AM, or WGBF Evansville 1280 AM.

