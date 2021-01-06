A Dark and Scary Day For All Of Us As The US Capitol Building Is Stormed

For all of my adult life and my career in media, I rarely talk about politics. If I do, it is usually in a very tongue in cheek, no party is safe from my jokes, kinda way. But, what I witnessed today, frightened me to my core.

As far as my affiliation with any political party, I would say I don't have one. I find that I am on the fence about many issues. There are times I find myself agreeing with the Republican Party and other topics have me leaning toward the Democratic Party. My son-in-law, who is a political science major, has done a lot of research on the Libertarian Party and I find some of it very intriguing. I guess what I'm trying to say is that I have no loyalty to any political party. I have voted Republican and I have voted Democrat. I vote for the person and not the party.

I can say, without a doubt, though, that I AM loyal to American Democracy and the Constitution of the United States of America. My loyalty also lies with my all of my fellow Americans, no matter the which party they choose. I care about my sisters and brothers who live in my city, my county, my state and my county. I respect my fellow Americans and their passions and opinions, even if they are different from my own. Those differences are the things that makes our county so incredible.

I also value honesty, integrity and bravery. And, I'm all about a good protest, just ask my coworkers and managers. LOL But, what I don't support is violence, of any kind, toward my fellow Americans.

The incredibly dark day of 9/11, as I watched it all play out on TV, didn't scare my as much as what I witnessed today, January, 6th, 2021.

During 9/11, we found hope, to recover and prevail, in each other. We found strength, against a common enemy, that made us brave. Together, we knew, no foreign terrorist activity could destroy us and we would prevail in unity. But, where do we turn when we are fighting each other? What happens when we see each other as the enemy? What happens when we turn on our elected officials with violence?

There will always be times that we won't get what we want, times when our opinions will not be popular. There will be moments when we must swallow our pride and admit defeat. it happens in daily life all of the time with our jobs, relationships, and in our political views. But, the last thing we can do is commit violence against each other to try and satisfy our frustration and anger.

We are NOT each other's enemy. Without each other, bonded together for strength and unity, our TRUE enemies WILL strike. Again, we are not enemies, we are united as Americans. We should and can do better. Love and respect each other, even those you might perceive as your enemy, to help bring peace to our great county.