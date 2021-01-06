Vanderburgh, Warrick Counties Go Red on Updated Indiana Coronavirus Map

After being designated in the orange category of the Indiana state coronavirus map, both Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties made the unfortunate bump into the red category after the map was updated Wednesday, joining Posey, Gibson, and other surrounding counties in Southern Indiana.

Color designations are based on the number of weekly positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents of each county, as well as the 7-day positivity rate, with blue being the best meaning there are a low number of new cases each week, and red being the complete opposite. As of this writing, every county in the state was either red or the next level down, orange.

Vanderburgh County recorded 237 total daily positive cases on Wednesday (January 6th, 2021), up from 218 the day before, and a weekly positivity rate of 16.51%, while Warrick reported 107 total daily positive cases, up from 57 on Tuesday, with a 17.4% weekly positivity rate.

The move into the red category puts both counties under the following set of guidelines as lined out by Governor Eric Holcomb back in November:

All general requirements are in effect (mask wearing, social distancing). Hoosier businesses remain open.

Social gatherings of any kind, indoors or outside, are limited to 25 people.

The Indiana Department of Health will convene local public health officials, local health care providers, elected officials, school leaders and other key stakeholders to discuss actions that will be taken. State agencies will provide further support upon request.

Evaluate the source of positive tests, undertake targeted testing, quarantine and isolation.

Vulnerable populations should remain isolated. Social and holiday gathering participation is not advised.

All business capacity must adhere to strict social distancing guidelines; curbside pickup is preferred.

Local officials may consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs and restaurants.

Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents/guardians and their minor children only.

Senior center activities are suspended.

Hospitals, long-term care and other congregate settings may impose visitation limits.

Reduce the number of people in common areas and break rooms at one time

K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities may continue but attendance is limited to participants, support personnel and parent/guardians plus their minor children. All students and attendees must be social distanced and wear face coverings.

College and professional sports may continue with participants, support personnel and family members. A local health department may approve a plan for fan attendance of up to 25 percent capacity.

This set of guidelines will remain in effect until either county returns to the orange designation or lower (yellow or blue) for two full weeks.

[Source: Coronavirus.IN.Gov]