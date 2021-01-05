University of Evansville’s Samari Curtis Named MVC Newcomer of the Week

University of Evansville sophomore Samari Curtis was recognized as the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week in an announcement by the league on Tuesday.

Curtis continued to grow in his role with the Purple Aces and it has culminated in a team-high 14.8 points per game through the opening four Valley contests. In 25.6 minutes per game, Curtis has shot 46.3% overall, 40.7% from 3-point range and 83.3% at the line. He added 3.8 rebounds along with four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Following a 7-point game in the MVC opener, Curtis erupted for a career-high 29 points in the finale at SIU as he led the Aces to an 84-72 win. The victory ended a 19-game conference losing streak. Curtis was 9-of-13 from the field, drained six out of eight from outside and was a perfect 5-5 at the line. Over his career mark of 30 minutes played, Curtis added four rebounds. With Evansville coming back home to face preseason league favorite UNI, Curtis continued his solid play, averaging 11.5 points and 5.0 rebounds.

The Xenia, Ohio native opened the series with 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Sunday’s finale saw him chip in nine tallies and a career mark of six rebounds.

This weekend, Curtis and the entire Aces squad are back at the Ford Center for a 2-game series versus Illinois State. The contests on Saturday and Sunday will tip at 1 p.m.

[Source: Bob Pristash/University of Evansville]