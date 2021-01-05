The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Indiana and Kentucky along the Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

Flood stage for the river at Newburgh Dam is 38 feet. As of 10am this morning, January 4, 2021, the Ohio River was at 37 feet and rising. The National Weather Service expects the river to continue to rise tonight into tomorrow. The river is forecasted to crest at 38 feet around early afternoon on Tuesday, January 5th. The Ohio is then expected to begin to fall below flood stage by Wednesday.

The National Weather Service offers a number of safety rules when it comes to flood warnings and flash flood warnings:

During periods of heavy rains, stay away from flood prone areas such as stream beds, drainage ditches and culverts. Move to higher ground if flooding threatens your area. If you live or work in flood prone areas, remain alert during periods of heavy rain. Be especially cautious at night as it is harder to recognize flood dangers. Never drive your car into water of unknown depth. Most flash flood deaths occur when people drive their vehicles into flood waters. Remember: Turn Around Don't Drown!! If your vehicle stalls, abandon it immediately and seek higher ground. Flood water may rise quickly, cover the vehicle and sweep it away. Stay out of flooded areas. The water may still be rising and very swift. A rapidly flowing stream can sweep you off your feet and sweep your vehicle downstream.

To learn more about flood safety, visit Weather.org.