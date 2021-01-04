You Can Stay Overnight at Haunted Waverly Hills

Waverly Hills Sanatorium is located just outside of Louisville. Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hot bed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed it's doors. Now the Waverly Hills Historical Society works hard to help preserve the historic landmark, and by utilizing it's creepy history they're able to raise funds for their nonprofit which helps with the preservation of the building.

There are a few different tour options if you're interested in going on a tour through Waverly Hills, for instance you can do a historical tour, a paranormal tour, or a 6 hour paranormal investigation. They also offer private overnight investigations as well, where if you're brave enough, you can stay overnight in the haunted sanatorium.

Visit one of the 'most haunted locations in the world'! Embark on an exciting and bone-chilling eight-hour paranormal adventure, experience Waverly Hills all to you, your team, or your friends. The eight-hour paranormal investigation that allows for free roam of individual floors and a chance to capture paranormal evidence with the whole building to your selves! Set up for thermal imaging, EMF readings, EVP recordings, and more! (click here for ticketing info)

If you're wanting to experience Waverly Hills, check out their website, here. They fill up super quick, so if a tour, or an overnight is something you want to do in 2021, you should start planning your trip now.