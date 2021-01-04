Evansville 4th Grader Leads By Example Helping EVV Rescue Mission

Let me tell you about Elliott Piekos. He is a fourth grader at Evansville Day School. Day School partnered with Legence Bank, so students could give back to the community with their Giving Project. Elliott selected the Evansville Rescue Mission for his Giving Project. Using his $10 startup loan from Legence Bank, he raised money for them by selling kids cookbooks.

Not only did he pick an amazing organization, but Elliott gained real-life business skills. He learned how to use a ledger, which is basically balancing the books. At first I thought it was some sort of tool.

Unfortunately, not everyone is as nice as Elliott. Someone vandalized the Evansville Rescue Mission's box truck. Now, they have to buy a new catalytic convertor.