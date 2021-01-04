New Year, New Life Blood Drive Coming January 22nd at American Red Cross

The new year is underway. If one of your resolutions is a bigger commitment to helping those who need it, there's no better way than giving the gift of life with a blood donation during our New Year, New Life Blood Drive with the American Red Cross.

Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, this year's drive will be a little different than past drives. Instead of taking place in the Dillard's wing of Eastland Mall just past Center Court, this year's drive will take place at the American Red Cross donation center at the corner of Stockwell Road and the Lloyd Expressway from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 22nd. Appointments are required in advance, and are super easy to set up in one of the following three ways:

The Red Cross Blood Donor App

RedCrossBlood.org

Calling 1-800-RED-CROSS

If you choose to book your appointment through the app or the website, use the sponsor code, DONORAMA, to make sure you're booking a spot for the New Year, New Life Drive.

The winter months are typically a down time for blood donations, and as you might expect, the events of 2020 in general led to a drop in donations. So, if it's been a while since you've made a donation, the New Year, New Life Blood Drive will be the perfect opportunity to correct that.

Make your appointment now, and get ready to roll up your sleeve on January 22nd.