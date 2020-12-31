Newburgh Man Wins The Internet with Viral ‘Twisted Tea’ Meme

If you've been on the internet at all this week, you have seen Twisted Tea trending, and might be wondering why. Basically, there was a racist confrontation at a gas station in Ohio earlier this week. Someone isolated the part of the video when a customer had enough, and smacked the guy harassing the clerk with his can of Twisted Tea.

Hilarity ensues, as the internet has been flooded with memes and gifs of that smackdown.

via GIPHY

Jeremy Stratton of Newburgh is no stranger to internet fame. Eailer this year, he shared a story about what he had to go through to find his pregnant wife an anniversary gift.

Read More: Newburgh Man Shares Epic Story For His Pregnant Wife

Jeremy is back with another internet win.

JEREMY STRATTON TWISTED TEA 01