Coyote Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort For Illinois Girl

Coyote Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort For Illinois Girl

Squinch

For a little girl in Illinois, a coyote got a little bit too close for comfort.

Wild Animals Getting Braver In Illinois Cities

I've seen a lot of different types of animals wandering the streets of Rockford including a fox, turkeys, deer, rabbits, squirrels, skunks, opossums, cats, dogs, mice, birds, coyotes, and I'm sure a few more that I can't remember off the top of my head.

Harry Collins
loading...

For the most part, they mind their own business. Every once in a while, one of those critters might get aggressive. That could be scary especially if kids are around.

Coyote Chases Little Girl In Illinois

According to nbcchicago.com,

"Surveillance video captured the frightening moment a coyote chased a young girl in a suburban yard Tuesday morning."

"The footage shows the child preparing to swing on a tree swing at a home in unincorporated South Villa Park when the coyote runs into the yard."

"The girl runs away from the animal, which then chases her to her home before running away." 

Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
loading...

Here Is A Security Video of The Incident

Video: Villa Park Illinois Daughter Attacked by Coyote

I Am Familiar With The Area

I grew up in Villa Park and this happened pretty close to my Mom's house. There's a coyote that hangs out in her neighborhood. It doesn't seem to be afraid of people but hasn't caused any problems. I'm surprised this doesn't occur more often. When I lived there, the town was famous for its skunk problem.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state

Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.
Filed Under: Coyote, illinois, video
Categories: Evansville News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WGBFAM