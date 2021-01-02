Coyote Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort For Illinois Girl

For a little girl in Illinois, a coyote got a little bit too close for comfort.

Wild Animals Getting Braver In Illinois Cities

I've seen a lot of different types of animals wandering the streets of Rockford including a fox, turkeys, deer, rabbits, squirrels, skunks, opossums, cats, dogs, mice, birds, coyotes, and I'm sure a few more that I can't remember off the top of my head.

For the most part, they mind their own business. Every once in a while, one of those critters might get aggressive. That could be scary especially if kids are around.

Coyote Chases Little Girl In Illinois

According to nbcchicago.com,

"Surveillance video captured the frightening moment a coyote chased a young girl in a suburban yard Tuesday morning." "The footage shows the child preparing to swing on a tree swing at a home in unincorporated South Villa Park when the coyote runs into the yard." "The girl runs away from the animal, which then chases her to her home before running away."

Here Is A Security Video of The Incident

Video: Villa Park Illinois Daughter Attacked by Coyote

I Am Familiar With The Area

I grew up in Villa Park and this happened pretty close to my Mom's house. There's a coyote that hangs out in her neighborhood. It doesn't seem to be afraid of people but hasn't caused any problems. I'm surprised this doesn't occur more often. When I lived there, the town was famous for its skunk problem.

