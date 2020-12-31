Certain Brands of Pet Food Recalled After 28 Dog Deaths Reported

The makers of Sportmix Pet Food are recalling certain lots of dog and cat food after discovering high levels of toxic mold that can be deadly to pets.

According to the recall from Midwestern Pet Food, Inc., which was shared by the Food & Drug Administration, the company is recalling certain lots of their Sportmix brand after receiving reports of "at least 28 dogs that have died and eight that have fallen ill" after eating the food.

The recalled brands, along with their expiration dates and lot codes that can be found on the back of the bags are listed below:

Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag

Exp 03/02/22/05/L2

Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag

Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50 lb. bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44 lb. bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

It's believed the cause of the deaths and illnesses are the result of high levels of a toxin called Aflatoxin which is produced by a mold called Aspergillus flavus. The mold was discovered after the Missouri Department of Agriculture ran a series of tests on the products. The FDA says the toxin can be present in the food even if there's no visible evidence of mold.

If you have any of these brands of food, stop feeding them to your pet immediately, and keep an eye on your pets to see if they show any symptoms of Aflatoxin poisoning which include "sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes, gums or skin due to liver damage), and/or diarrhea." Long-term issues could include liver issues or even death. If your pet does show any of these symptoms, contact your vet as soon as possible.

The FDA says if you do have any of these products, throw it out, and contact Midwestern Pet Food, Inc. for additional instructions.

[Source: Food & Drug Administration]

