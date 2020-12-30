UPDATED: December 31st, 2020 at 2:14 p.m.

The Evansville Police announced Thursday morning they had arrested 36-year-old Daniel Eugene Payne in connection with the stolen converters.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Evansville Rescue Mission has found themselves with an unexpected expense following the Christmas holiday after discovering someone swiped a catalytic converter from one of their trucks.

Rescue Mission President and CEO, Tracy Gorman shared the news on his Facebook page Tuesday saying the theft took place at the shelter's Donation and Distribution Center on Sycamore Street in downtown Evansville, a few blocks away from the shelter itself. Unfortunately, as Gorman noted in his post, there is no surveillance footage to share as the Center has no cameras. Gorman said they have "about 20 buildings" and don't have the funds to have cameras installed at all locations.

This means the shelter is on the hook to cover the cost of replacing the converter themselves (whether or not insurance would help cover the cost is unknown). As Gorman points out in his post, having to use funds to replace the converter is "like taking food out of the mouths of hungry people."

So, how much does a catalytic converter cost? It depends on a few things. The make, model, and year of the vehicle it goes on, as well as the engine size. A general search on Autozone's website without, specifying any of those, lists them anywhere from $199.99 to $861.99 and up. That doesn't include the labor cost of having a mechanic install it which could add up to big dollars depending on who does the work and how long it takes to replace the part.

If you'd like to help the Rescue Mission cover the cost of the replacement, or help make up the money they'll need to use for the replacement so they continue their mission of serving the homeless population in our community, donations can be made through their website.

[Source: Tracy Gorman on Facebook]