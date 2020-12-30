MISSING: Dawnita Wilkerson was Last Seen 6/21/20 Evansville, IN

It's been six months since 44 year-old Dawnita Wilkerson was last seen or heard from. A missing person's report was filed with the Evansville Police Department on June 22, 2020. Her family has shared their story on social media, local flyers, multiple missing person sites, and it has made the national news. But there is still no information about where she could be or what could've happened.

The The AWARE Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that assists in the location of and advocacy for the missing and endangered. They reached out to the Dr. Phil Show, and it's possible that Dawnita's story will get some more national coverage. Until she is found, please keep your eyes open, just in case you see something that could help her case.

The Evansville Police Department is attempting to locate missing person Dawnita Wilkerson. Dawnita was reported missing on June 22, by her family. She was last seen by family on June 21, 2020. Dawnita Wilkerson is a black female that stands approximately 5’3 and weighs approximately 145 lbs. with brown eyes and dark hair. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dawnita Wilkerson please contact the Evansville Police Department’s Adult Investigative Unit at 812-436-7979 or call the We Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (1-800-782-7463).

Detective’s Office: 812-426-7979

Tip Hotline: 812-435-6194

Email: finddawnitawilkerson@gmail.com