How to Get an A.I. Bot to Roast Your Musical Tastes on Spotify

You may think your Spotify picks are the epitome of cool. You may share your playlists with others thinking you're a tastemaker. But you also really might need a serious reality check on your music choices. Thankfully the folks at The Pudding have created a new artificial intelligence bot that will judge your Spotify selections and roast you mercilessly.

So here's how it works. You can start off by heading over to The Pudding's "How Bad Is Your Spotify?" website right here. Once there, click on the "Find Out" button to set the roasting in motion.

Suspicious of how this A.I. can objectively offer a fair criticism? The bot, trained by Mike Lacher and Matt Daniels explains, "I've been trained on a corpus of over two million indicators of objectively good music, including Pitchfork reviews, record store recommendations and subreddits you've never heard of."

If you're satisfied with that explanation, you are then asked to log into your Spotify account. The bot will then analyze your Spotify library, serving up questions that will seriously start having you question the coolness of collection. Feeling a little insecure yet? Well, the biggest burns are still to come as the analysis continues.

"Your Spotify was pretty good," the bot initially told this writer before serving up a "jk." Taking away the kidding, the comments continue, "Your Spotify was bad" before correcting to "Your Spotify was studded-leather-jacket-tommy-bahama-slow-dance bad." According to the bot, this burn came courtesy of a fair amount of listening to The Clash, Beck's Mellow Gold album and it picking out an early Norah Jones song that the bot found in this writer's collection.

Based on your listening habits, I can also tell you your Spotify was...

> mid-nineties-flannel-shirt bad

> midwest-classic-rock bad

> adult-skateboarder bad

> but-travis-is-a-virtuoso bad

> acoustic-boomer bad

Take us to the burn ward now! "You are 11 percent basic. You're trying to impress with some obscure tracks like Spiritualized. Nobody's fooled," the bot added, while calling out this writer's attention to 2020 music as well: "You're too trendy for your own good. You only listen to music made in the last year like 'Break My Baby' by KALEO and 'The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)' by Rob Zombie."

So there you have it! This bot has lit me up! Are you up for an assessment on your Spotify listening tastes? Get started here.