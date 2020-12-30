Evansville Rescue Helps Over 1,000 Animals in 2020

It Takes a Village No Kill Shelter here in Evansville and in Spencer county announced today that in 2020 they were able to help over 1,000 animals! The exact number is actually 1,180. In a post to their Facebook page here's what ITV said about 2020:

1,180 animals helped by ITV in 2020!! Please consider making a special gifr to It Takes a Village before December 31st! Our address is 1417 N. Stockwell Road, Evansville, Indiana 47715. Donations are accepted online at ITVrescue.org/donate; via Paypal at Paypal.me/ITVrescue; Venmo @ITVRescue or Cash app $ITVrescue. All donations are tax-deductible. Your generosity will help us continue operations and is greatly appreciated.

We have so many great organizations around the tri-state that work hard to help homeless animals. If It Takes a Village is just one and they helped over 1,000 animals, imagine what all our rescues and shelters combined did! My heart will always hold a special place for our local shelters/rescues. Both of my dogs are rescues, so I'm very thankful for the work they do in our community, without them I wouldn't have my two sweet pups.

If you'd like to make a donation to help out ITV you can do so by clicking here. If you're interested in adding a furry friend to your family, please consider adopting.

Here's some great places to rescue your next best friend in the Tri-State!

If I forgot any, don't hesitate to let me know! I'm happy to keep this list updated!

Please consider a year-end gift to the homeless animals of ITV!! We had the greatest need for help in 2020, with 1080 animals helped by ITV! Posted by It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue on Wednesday, December 30, 2020