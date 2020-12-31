Weight Loss story with Youth Pastor Conner Reed

My First guest of this New Year is the Rev. Conner Reed. He is the Pastor of Youth at Macedonia Baptist Church. Conner has lost over 120 pounds!

There was a time when his weight reached 430 pounds.

Conner agrees that we can help each other and give encouragement when it comes to taking care of our bodies as a way of honoring God.

Conner shares some practical tips on where to start with weight loss and some things we can do to get moving.

You don't want to miss his amazing story of weight loss story on Shaped by Faith.

Tune in LIVE on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8AM on 99.1FM, WOMI Owensboro 1490 AM, or WGBF Evansville 1280 AM.

For more inspiring stories check out https://www.shapedbyfaith.com/radio/