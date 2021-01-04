How You can Get it Done in 2021

The past couple of days we have talked a lot about what we all want to get accomplished in the new year. I think the reason for this is because personally, I have a few things I want to get accomplished. 2020 showed me a lot and I think the same can be said for you as well. Now, I know it is very easy to talk a big game before you actually start doing something. We’ve all been there. So, I have a few suggestions to make sure we all stay on track.

The first thing is to figure out what you’d like to get accomplished. Whether it’s personal, professional, or whatever you need to have some idea of what you’d like to do. The next step is to narrow things down. We’d all like to lose a few pounds or make some extra money. But how are you going to make that happen?

Personally, I am a huge fan of writing things down. Once you put your ideas on paper it’s hard to forget about them. It’s also an easy way to keep yourself accountable. Especially if you keep your goal list visible. I keep mine on the refrigerator. This way I see my ideas or goals every single day.

Another thing I’ve started to is physically check-off things from the list. So, say your goal is to lose a few pounds. It’s not just going to happen, right? There are things you need to do to get there. Micro-goals we’ll call them. You’ll need to eat healthier, go to the gym, drink more water, and so on. Each week you can check off all the things you did, or didn’t do to help you reach the goal. It just keeps you on track and if you do miss a week of being consistent it’s no big deal you just start over. Don’t beat yourself up and get discouraged. Just reset and see how many weeks you can stay consistent again.

Like I said earlier, I know I know I’ve been on the new year kick this week. I think sometimes, especially this year, we get so caught up in what other people are doing and we forget to keep ourselves in check. So, let’s do that in 2021. Whatever you have planned for yourself in the new year I wish you all the luck and I hope you get everything accomplished that you want for yourself.