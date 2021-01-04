Downtown Evansville Announces 2021 Dates for 15 Signature Events

As we say good riddance to 2020, we say hello to a fresh new year of events. Now that there is a vaccine for COVID-19, organizations like the DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE - ECONOMIC DISTRICT are hoping to move full speed ahead to 2021 events.

It's crazy to think about how many events had to be canceled in 2020. There were no fireworks celebrations, or large gatherings of any kind. Thankfully, with masks and social distancing, Downtown Evansville businesses were able to host a few shopping events.

The line-up already looks very promising for 2021, with 15 signature events already on the calendar. Let's cross our fingers and toes that we will actually get to have these events.

Interested in being a vendor?

Email: info@downtownevansville.com

For sponsorship opportunities please contact:

Adam Trinkel

Adam@DowntownEvansville.com