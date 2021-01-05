Family Video Is Closing All Remaining Stores

It feels like the end of an era... Unfortunately we've been watching video stores close for a long time now, and unfortunately another one will be closing up shop too.

According to WXYZ Detroit, Family Video has more than 250 remaining locations that will be closing by January 6th. In a news release obtained by WXYZ, they say the remaining stores are beginning to liquidate.

I grew up in the 90's and early 00's and it was my favorite Friday night treat to go to the video store. My parents would take my brother and I to go rent movies, and we'd spend way too long looking around and picking out the best movie to watch for the weekend. I remember immediately running to the back to the new release area, and how bummed I'd be when the new release was out.

I also remember renting many Super Nintendo and Nintendo 64 games from video stores. And do you remember the excitement of printing out your Pokemon Snap snapshots onto a sticker sheet?? I remember begging my mom to take me to Blockbuster so I could buy a sheet of stickers with pictures from my Pokemon Snap captures on them. It was a much simpler time back then haha!

What a fun trip down memory lane! I remember when Premier Video turned into Premier Tan, and when Blockbuster left town, but Family Video was able to hang on quite a bit longer. I'm really bummed to hear Family Video wasn't able to survive another year, but I'll definitely always hold onto the memories. There is nothing like the feeling of walking into a video store to rent the perfect movie when you were a kid. I guess we'll have to keep an eye out for Family Video to show up on our screens when we watch Stranger Things! Take a look back at season 3 and see if you spot it!