By Cynthia Griffith

We hope you will join us on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. to watch the LIVE portion of the event which will include a LIVE Auction, Fund an Item, highlight of our sponsors, and drawing for the winning half-pot ticket, all while providing for our parish’s continued financial well-being.

Half pot entrants must be at least 18 years old and must meet eligibility requirements as described in the contest rules and the law of the state of Indiana. Winners are responsible for all taxes. Drawing will be held on January 30, 2021, during our Rose Gala LIVE stream event which begins at 7 p.m. You need not be present to win. Tickets are $20 each or six for $100 (7/$100 if purchased before 01/10/21).

For more information, stop by the Parish office at 1301 S. Green River Road, Evansville, IN, 47715, or call 812-477-8923.