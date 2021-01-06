New Breakfast Restaurant Called Biscuit Belly Coming To Evansville

A new restaurant revolved around biscuits is making its way to Evansville this spring.

One of the best breakfast foods is undoubtedly biscuits. There's several uses for them in your meal. You can make them into a sandwich, cover them with gravy, no matter what you do to them, they are delicious. It's apparent that I am not the only one who has a love for biscuits because there is a restaurant based around them...and it's coming to the Tri-State.

As originally reported by Evansville 411 News, Biscuit Belly is expanding to Evansville. The Louisville based company plans to open up shop at The Promenade of Evansville off of Burkhardt Road in May.

The fast-casual restaurant is inspired by dishes from chef Tavis Rockwell. According to Biscuit Belly's website, they are a "new twist on Southern comfort favorites". Biscuit Belly offers several items on their menu such as biscuit sandwiches, biscuits & gravy, eggs and bacon, breakfast cocktails, freshly brewed coffee & much more.

As soon as I heard the news about them coming into town, I had to check out their menu. I don't know how I am going to be able to pick what I want with all of these options. The Rockwell, Go Goetta, Belly Buster, and the Loaded Breakfast Tots all look delicious! Even their breakfast cocktails sound good!

The restaurant is a breakfast/brunch establishment, so don't expect to go there for dinner...those of you who love breakfast for dinner. Based on their other locations, it appears that they are only open Monday through Thursday 7:30am-2:00pm and

Friday, Saturday, Sunday 7:30am–3:00pm.

You can find out more about Biscuit Belly and even check out their menu (which offers pictures of the dishes too) by visiting their website here.