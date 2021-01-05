There’s a Hidden Cemetery In The Middle of a Louisville Shopping Center

Did you know that located in the heart of a Louisville shopping center, there's a cemetery hidden in plain sight? I had no idea, but it's kind of bananas! Recently I was scrolling Facebook and saw a friend had shared a video from a person named Dustin Tucker. In the video Dustin shows a fairly normal shopping center, but located outside is a bunch of bushes. A quick peek between the bushes and you can see a few graves!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app