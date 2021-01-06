Runaways Can Get a Free Ride Back Home on a Greyhound Bus

Young people think they have all the answers, and that they know what's best for them. Sometimes, the best, or seemingly only solution to a problem may appear to be running away from home. Often times, though, the young person realizes, once they're on their own, that they were better off back at home. Imagine how scary that must be, for the child and the family, to be on your own with no way to get back. Luckily, those kids now have a safe way to get home.

Greyhound Lines, along with the National Runaway Safeline (NRS), are offering free bus rides for runaways trying to get back to their families through their Home Free program. There are some guidelines to be met for a child to be eligible for the free ride.

The child must first call the NRS helpline at 1-800-786-2929

The child must be between the ages of 12 and 21

The child must be named to a runaway report

The child must be willing to return to their family

In addition to a free ticket for the child, Greyhound will also provide a free ticket to a parent or legal guardian if the child is under 15 years of age. The Home Free program can only be used twice by the same child/passenger.

If you know a young person who has run away, or perhaps a family with a runaway child, reach out to the NRS by calling 1-800-786-2929.