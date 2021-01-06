Should Businesses Close for Not Following COVID-19 Guidelines?

It looks like masks are here to stay, for the foreseeable future, but a lot of people still aren't wearing them. I can't tell you how many times I've been in stores recently, and saw people without them, or more commonly, not wearing them the right way. With the exception of Schnucks, social distancing in other stores I've been in seems pretty optional. I can tell you that I went to Sam's Club over the weekend, and I felt like a sardine. There is signage about masks being required, but I watched a man walk right in without one, get greeted, and nothing was said to him.

These are just a couple of the instances that I've seen where a business or the customers aren't following the COVID-19 guidelines. Local heath departments have the task of enforcing Governor Holcomb's mask order. Recently three bars on Franklin Street were forced to close, because of violations of the guidelines. according to a social media post from Bud's Rockin' Country Bar & Grill, they plan on reopening Thursday, but feel that they are not being treated fairly.

Here are some of the updated Coronavirus Response Requirements that are in effect January 4, 2021 - January 24, 2021:

Face coverings are required for all Hoosiers

Businesses of all types are required to place clearly visible signage at their public and employee entrances notifying all that face coverings are required. Businesses should only admit only those who wear face coverings and practice social distancing

All customers in restaurants, bars and nightclubs are required to be seated when receiving service. Individuals from non-household parties must be spaced six feet apart at tables, counters or other seating arrangements

All Hoosiers are required to maintain social distancing of six feet in public spaces, whether inside or outside, and especially when with others who are not members of your immediate household

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Alcohol & Tobacco Commission, together with local partners, will continue to check businesses for occupancy, social distancing, face covering requirements and other Executive Order components to ensure compliance without financial penalty

Read the entire Coronavirus Response Requirements HERE.