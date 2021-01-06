NFL Could Fill Seats At Super Bowl With Vaccinated Health Care Workers

Super Bowl LV is coming up in February and there's a possibility that healthcare workers could be the fans in attendance.

I'm not telling you anything you don't already know about 2020, but it was a challenging year for everyone. For example: sports have taken a massive hit by missing out on games and not having fans in attendance. There's no telling how much money these teams and cities have lost out on due to the pandemic.

On the other hand, health care workers have worked tirelessly to battle COVID-19, putting in countless hours and even putting themselves at risk to help take care of those in the community who have been hit hard with the virus. These people deserve all of the thanks in the world for all they have done over the past year, and NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell agrees.

In a recent letter to Rob Higgins, President of the Tampa Super Bowl Host Committee, Goodell mentioned that the NFL is currently discussing a way to honor and thank healthcare workers for their service throughout the pandemic. How? By inviting vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

The commissioner wrote, “We will also use this as an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings.”

Right now, the NFL is in early discussions with health officials on inviting vaccinated health care workers as guests at the upcoming Super Bowl. Pending their approval, Goodell says they will aim to bring them to the big game in a safe and responsible way.

I think this is a great idea. Who better to be honored at the biggest game of the year than the hardest workers of the year? I'm curious if these "guests" will be able to purchase discounted tickets or if there will be some sort of lottery drawing for free tickets to the game. That remains unclear at this point, but in any event, I truly hope that the NFL can make this happen for our health care workers.

(H/T- Fox 8)