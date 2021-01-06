WATCH LIVE – Congress Locked Down as Protestors Enter US Capitol

Several protestors have made their way into the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. prompting an evacuation of members of both the House of Representatives and the Senate who were in the process of counting the Electoral College votes.

The protests initially began outside before making its way closer and closer to the main entrance. At the time protestors began to enter the building, members of both the House and the Senate had convened to their respective chambers to debate the validity of the votes from the state of Arizona after one Senator objected to confirming their 11 electoral votes for President-Elect Joe Biden.

Tensions are running high as USA Today reported at 3:18 p.m. Eastern that "Police barricaded the doors of the House chamber and had their guns drawn" at one point. The news outlet also reported shots had been fired at one point and that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had requested the National Guard to clear and secure the building.

This is a continuing story. Watch live coverage from NBC News in the video below.

[Source: USA Today / NBC News on YouTube]