Make This Sweet Basement-Dwelling Pup Part of Your Family [PET OF THE WEEK]

Meet Stewie, our Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society!

Stewie has a bit of a sad backstory, according to Amanda with the VHS, 10-year-old Stewie was rescued from living primarily in a basement. Like the rest of us, Stewie isn't immune the aches and pains getting older brings. He does have a grade 4 heart murmur, which the American Kennel Club (AKC) classifies as "a disturbance" in the flow of blood from the heart that "creates an audible noise, called a murmur, that is distinguishable from a regular heartbeat with a stethoscope." Murmurs are classified by a one through six grading scale based on the noise the heart makes. According to the AKC, a grade 4 murmur, like Stewie's, means his murmur is "loud and can be heard on either side of the chest."

With that said, Amanda with the VHS says outside of the murmur, our boy Stewie here is otherwise perfectly healthy. He's been neutered and for a $150 adoption fee, he could go home with you today!

Check out Stewie in action at the VHS in the video below.

Now that the holidays are over, the shelter is back to it's normal operating hours of Noon until 6:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. See all the animals currently looking for their forever homes and get a jump on the adoption process for any animal by filling out your adoption application online through the VHS website.

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org!

